172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tata-motors-shares-jump-7-on-improved-sales-during-july-sept-quarter-clsa-retains-buy-5927551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors shares jump 7% on improved sales during July-Sept quarter, CLSA retains 'buy'

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.15 times and was trading with volumes of 3,445,721 shares, compared to its five-day average of 2,781,306 shares, an increase of 23.89 percent.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors share price spiked 7 percent in the morning trade on October 6 after CLSA reiterated "buy" on the stock.

The research firm said Tata Motors can head to Rs 220. It is of the view that JLR has turned FCF positive in Q2 as retail volumes improved with Q2 retail sales broadly in-line with expectations, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Sequential volume recovery should lead to a strong FCF generation and deleveraging, it added.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 143.20, up Rs 9.30, or 6.95 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 143.60 and an intraday low of Rs 135.90.

related news

It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.15 times and was trading with volumes of 3,445,721 shares, compared to five-day average of 2,781,306 shares, an increase of 23.89 percent.

The automaker on October 1 reported a 5.09 percent increase in total sales to 1,10,379 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company sold 1,05,031 vehicles in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 13 percent to 1,06,888 units from 94,454 units in the July-September period last year, it added. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the period stood at 54,794 units as against 25,898 vehicles in the same quarter last fiscal, over a two-fold increase.

JLR, a  subsidiary of Tata Motors, registered retail sales at 1,13,569 vehicles in the quarter ended September 2020, a 50 percent growth over the previous quarter but fell 11.9 percent compared to a year-ago period.

"Jaguar Land Rover retail sales for the three-month period to September 2020 were significantly improved from sales in the preceding quarter but continue to be impacted by COVID-19," the company said in its BSE filing.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.