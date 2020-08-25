Tata Motors share price up nearly 6% on company's debt-slash plan

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 201.80 on January 15, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 63.60 on March 24, 2020.
Tata Motors share price rose nearly 6 percent intraday on August 25 after the company said it proposed to reduce its debt to near-zero levels.
At the annual general meeting of the Tata Motors on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the company had a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore and was targetting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years, CNBC-TV18 reported.
The investments in the company had reduced to 50 percent this fiscal, he added.
said at the AGM.
The focus of the passenger vehicle business would be entirely on the front-end. It generated highest ever profitability in FY19, which got impacted by COVID-19, he added.
Tata Motors share price was quoting at Rs 127.10, up Rs 5.90, or 4.87 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 201.80 and 52-week low Rs 63.60 on 15 January, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.It is trading 37.02 percent below its 52-week high and 99.84 percent above its 52-week low.