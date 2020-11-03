172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tata-motors-share-price-up-2-after-october-sales-jump-27-citi-clsa-retain-buy-6058341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors share price up 2% after October sales jump 27%; Citi, CLSA retain 'buy'

The company reported a 27 percent growth in its domestic sales to 49,669 units in October against 39,152 vehicles sold in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors share price was up more than 2 percent in the morning trade on November 3 after the auto major declared its sales numbers from the month of October.

The company reported a 27 percent growth in domestic sales to 49,669 units in October. It had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales during the month surged 79 percent to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019.

Close

Commercial vehicle sales were up 2 percent to 28,472 vehicles in October as against 28,002 vehicles in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said. Commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 26,052 in the previous month. It was 25,893 units in October 2019, the statement said.

related news

Commercial vehicle exports grew 20 percent during October to 2,420 units against 2,019 a year ago, according to the statement.

The stock was trading at Rs 135.70, up Rs 2.85, or 2.15 percent at 1049 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 137.35 and an intraday low of Rs 134.50.

Research and broking firm ICICIdirect has a "buy" rating on the stock with a target of Rs 165 per share.

Tata Motors posted a consolidated loss of Rs 314.5 crore in the quarter ended September 30 against a loss of Rs 216.56 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from the passenger vehicle segment increased 86.3 percent YoY, with the achievement of EBITDA breakeven in Q2.

Citi has kept a "buy" rating with the target at Rs 185. According to Citi, the Q2 was ahead of estimates. CLSA has raised its FY21-23 EBITDA forecasts by 2 percent and maintained a "buy" rating with a price target at Rs 220.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.