Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors share price tanks 10% as coronavirus hits China sales

The spread of the virus to other markets such as South Korea, Japan and Italy will also hit sales, the company has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors share price plunged more than 10 percent intraday on March 6 after it announced a drop in China sales due to coronavirus.

The coronavirus significantly impacted China sales, with February retail down around 85 percent against the previous year, the company said in a release.

However, Jaguar Land Rover sales grew on an average 25 percent year-on-year for the six months from July through December 2019. The strong growth continued in the first three weeks of January, it added.

Close

In the first half of February, only 20 percent of the dealers were open, which has since improved to more than 80 percent, though most are still operating with reduced staffing and facilities.

The spread of the virus to other markets such as South Korea, Japan and Italy will also impact sales in those markets, the company said.

At 1342 hours, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 114.70, down Rs 10.95, or 8.71 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

