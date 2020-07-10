Tata Motors share price slips on weak JLR sales

Tata Motors share price slipped a percent in the morning trade on July 10, a day after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (UK) reported weak sales numbers for the June quarter.

The UK's largest automotive manufacturer sold 74,067 vehicles in the June quarter and 35,334 vehicles in the month of June.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) retail sales for the three-month period to June 2020 were significantly impacted by COVID-19 in line with the unprecedented market conditions, the company said in its exchange filing.

"June retail sales were down 24.9 percent year-on-year but representing an improving monthly trend within the overall quarter, with total sales down 42.4 percent year-on-year," the company said.

During the quarter Jaguar sales declined 52.5 percent YoY to 18,787 vehicles and Land Rover sales fell 37.9 percent to 55,280 vehicles while in June, sales dropped 41.7 percent and 17.1 percent respectively.

At 09:24 hours, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 107.55, up Rs 0.55, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.