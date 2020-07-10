App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors share price slips on weak JLR sales

Jaguar sales during the quarter declined 52.5 percent YoY to 18,787 vehicles and Land Rover sales fell 37.9 percent to 55,280 vehicles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors share price slipped a percent in the morning trade on July 10, a  day after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (UK) reported weak sales numbers for the June quarter.

The UK's largest automotive manufacturer sold 74,067 vehicles in the June quarter and 35,334 vehicles in the month of June.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) retail sales for the three-month period to June 2020 were significantly impacted by COVID-19 in line with the unprecedented market conditions, the company said in its exchange filing.

Close

"June retail sales were down 24.9 percent year-on-year but representing an improving monthly trend within the overall quarter, with total sales down 42.4 percent year-on-year," the company said.

related news

Also Read - Tata Motors' JLR retail sales fall 42% in June quarter as COVID-19 lockdowns hit hard

During the quarter Jaguar sales declined 52.5 percent YoY to 18,787 vehicles and Land Rover sales fell 37.9 percent to 55,280 vehicles while in June, sales dropped 41.7 percent and 17.1 percent respectively.

At 09:24 hours, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 107.55, up Rs 0.55, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.