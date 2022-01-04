MARKET NEWS

English
Tata Motors share price slips 1% after CLSA cuts rating, lowers target price

The company has posted 24 percent jump in its total domestic sales at 66,307 units in December 2021 against 53,430 units in December 2020

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
Tata Motors share price slipped 1 percent in early trade on January 4 after overseas broking firm CLSA cut down the rating and lowered the target price.

CLSA has downgraded Tata Motors to ‘sell’ from ‘buy’ and revised the stock price target to Rs 408 from Rs 450.

The domestic passenger vehicle business overvalued while JLR is behind in electrification.

The valuation is based on Rs 150 per share for commercial vehicle business, Rs 151 per share for JLR and Rs 99 per share for the domestic passenger vehicle business, it said.

CLSA expects sharp improvement in volume for JLR as chip shortage eases and believe the company’s domestic commercial vehicle business will post strong growth over the next three years.

The company has posted 24 percent jump in its total domestic sales at 66,307 units in December as against 53,430 units sold a year ago.

However, in the domestic and international market, the company’s third quarter sales stood at 1,99,633 vehicles, compared to 1,58,218 units in the year-ago period.

Its total MHCVs sale in Q3 FY22, including MHCV truck, buses and international business stood at 26,329 units, compared to 21,476 units in Q3 FY21.

At 9:18am, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 494.40, down Rs 3.05, or 0.61 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 536.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 185.05 on November 17, 2021 and January 5, 2021, respectively. It was trading 7.85 percent below its 52-week high and 167.17 percent above its 52-week low on Tuesday morning.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors #top buzzing stocks
first published: Jan 4, 2022 09:46 am

