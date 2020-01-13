App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 10:20 AM IST

Tata Motors share price slip 1% on weak global wholesales nos

Tata Motors share price slipped over 1 percent after the company's group global wholesales in December 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, declined 3 percent YoY to 97,348 units.

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in December 2019 were at 34,526 units, down 15 percent, YoY.

Meanwhile, all passenger vehicles wholesales were up 5 percent YoY at 62,822 units.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 50,001 vehicles (includes CJLR volumes of 5,492 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,742 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 37,259 vehicles.

At 10:08 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 193.10, down Rs 3.30, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

