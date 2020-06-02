App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors share price rises 8% after company resumes operations at all plant

The company’s joint-venture plant in Changshu (China) has been operational since March.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors share price rose 8.5 percent intraday on June 2 after the company resumed operations at all its plant.

The company in a statement said that it has resumed operations in all plants along with the with Jamshedpur Plant also getting approval on May 27, 2020.

The demand is gradually starting to improve, while from the supply side, 90% of suppliers in CV have received permissions to commence, 80% have started operations and only around 60% have been able to start supplies.

Close

The company’s joint-venture plant in Changshu (China) has been operational since March as vehicle sales recover there and customers return to showrooms following the easing of the lockdown.

related news

Also, gradually resuming production at the Solihull and engine plants in the UK, the Slovakia plant, and contract assembly line in Austria, it added.

At 14:23 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 96.25, up Rs 6.65, or 7.42 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.