Tata Motors share price rises 8% after company resumes operations at all plant

Tata Motors share price rose 8.5 percent intraday on June 2 after the company resumed operations at all its plant.

The company in a statement said that it has resumed operations in all plants along with the with Jamshedpur Plant also getting approval on May 27, 2020.

The demand is gradually starting to improve, while from the supply side, 90% of suppliers in CV have received permissions to commence, 80% have started operations and only around 60% have been able to start supplies.

The company’s joint-venture plant in Changshu (China) has been operational since March as vehicle sales recover there and customers return to showrooms following the easing of the lockdown.

Also, gradually resuming production at the Solihull and engine plants in the UK, the Slovakia plant, and contract assembly line in Austria, it added.

At 14:23 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 96.25, up Rs 6.65, or 7.42 percent on the BSE.



