App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors share price slips 5% on weak Q4 numbers

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 62,492.96 crore, registering a 27.7 percent year-on-year decline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors share price fell 5 percent intraday on June 16 a day after the company reported losses in the quarter ended March 2020.

The company on June 15 posted a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The consolidated profit for the March quarter FY19 was at Rs 1,117.5 crore and Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3 FY20.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 62,492.96 crore, registering a 27.7 percent year-on-year decline, as standalone business fell 48 percent to Rs 9,733 crore and JLR's revenue declined 24 percent to 5,426 million pounds during the quarter YoY.

Close

Also Read - Tata Motors posts Q4 net loss at Rs 9,894.25 crore, JLR loss at 501 million pound

related news

Emkay | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 92 from Rs 78

The broking house has reduced consolidated EBITDA estimate for FY21 by 33 percent to Rs 17,100 crore while retaining FY22 consolidated EBITDA forecast at Rs 37,900 crore due to high fixed costs & weak net debt/EBITDA situation, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 103 from Rs 85

The lower capex should stabilise the company’s debt, while still needed stake sale/equity infusion, the brokerage said.

The Q4 results were significantly below our and consensus expectations as the JLR & India business showed higher-than-expected margin pressure, said CLSA.

JLR managed to a positive FCF in Q4 while India was negative.

CLSA increased FY21/22 consolidated EBITDA forecasts by 6-10% and valued JLR at Rs 98 per share & India business at Rs 5 per share.

The overall leverage should continue to be elevated. The upside risk is better-than-expected recovery at JLR, while downside risk is higher losses in India PV, it added.

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 122

Broking house lowered its FY21/FY22 EBITDA by 18%/0% to factor near-term volume weakness, Fx movement, and the impact of COVID-19 on cost structures in both JLR and the India business. As a result, both FY21/FY22 would witness PAT loss.

At 11:11 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 96.40, down Rs 4.05, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.