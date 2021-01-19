Tata Motors share price gains as CLSA retains buy, expects turnaround in JLR, India business

live bse live

Tata Motors share price gained over 2 percent in the morning session on January 19 after CLSA maintained buy call on the stock.

The global research firm has retained buy on the stock with target at Rs 290 per share. It is of the view that building confidence of a turnaround could lead to a valuation re-rating, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

CLSA said that the buy rating is premised on expectations of a turnaround at JLR and India business. It is conservative on its valuation relative due to its underperformance in last five years.

Resultant bull case valuation (Rs 500) implies 104 percent upside from current levels, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 252.90, up Rs 7.25, or 2.95 percent at 09:34 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 255 and an intraday low of Rs 251.40.

The scrip has surged almost 100 percent in the last 3 months.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on January 11 released its 2020 sales figures, which reflect a considerable hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but the company highlighted signs of recovery as sales in China remained strong.

For the calendar year 2020, Jaguar Land Rover retail sales were 425,974 vehicles, down 23.6 percent on 2019, reflecting the industry impact of COVID-19 particularly in the first half of the year when plants were shut down for more than two months.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3FY21 were at 1,88,550, higher by 4% as compared to Q3FY20.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities however, suggests booking profits in the stock. The scrip has witnessed a trend reversal on the daily charts after a sharp up move from Rs 160 to 265 over the past month. RSI has also reversed from higher levels and we expect the stock to underperform and witness price and time correction. We would recommend booking profit from current levels, he said.

