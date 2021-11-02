Tata Motors share price gains 5% after September quarter earnings

live bse live

Tata Motors share price gained 5 percent in the early trade on November 2 after the company had posted its September quarter earnings day before.

Tata Motors, on November 1, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,442 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY22), against a loss of Rs 314 crore reported in the same quarter in 2020.

It reported a loss of Rs 4,451 crore in the June quarter.

The consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 61,379 crore, compared to Rs 53,530 crore in September 2020 quarter. Revenues in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 66,406 crore.

The performance of the company took a hit owing to lower volumes at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business due to the COVID-induced global chip shortage that hit production.

Prabhudas Lilladher

We maintain our positive stance on Tata Motors as (1) PV business to likely gain further market share based on its SUV focused approach, new product pipeline and EV focused approach (2) CV industry is benefitting from cyclical upturn and volumes will be driven by infra, agricultural and e-com segments (3) new refreshes in Land Rover and strong order book to benefit JLR and drive FCF generation.

We reduce our estimates over FY22-24 to factor in semiconductor shortage and margin contractions.

Maintain buy with a revised SOTP based Sep-23 target price of Rs 648 (versus Rs 592 earlier) at 11.5x EV/EBITDA for standalone operations, 3x EV/EBITDA for JLR.

Jefferies

Jefferies has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 625 per share.

The Q2 EBITDA fell 23 percent QoQ, pulled down by chip shortages at JLR, but was in-line with estimates.

JLR believes the worst of chip shortages are behind & volumes should gradually improve and see good demand, with a strong order book.

The next-generation RR/RR-Sport launches should boost JLR volumes and demand recovery, market share gains & better margin should continue to help India, said Jefferies.

At 09:18 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 502.00, up Rs 16.30, or 3.36 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 532.40 and 52-week low Rs 130 on 14 October, 2021 and 29 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.71 percent below its 52-week high and 286.15 percent above its 52-week low.