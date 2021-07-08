Tata Motors share price falls 2% as JLR expects 36% volume loss in first half

live bse live

Tata Motors share price slipped 2 percent in the early trade on July 8 after company owned British brands, Jaguar Land Rover expects to end the first half of the year with a 36 percent loss in volumes due to the on-going semiconductor shortage.

However, the second half is expected to see better supply of chips and improvement in vehicle production, a top company official said on July 7.

Supply of chips from Japan and North America are predicted to improve in the upcoming months but not before JLR loses nearly 100,000 units in the April to September period. From the targeted 235,000 units during the first half of the year the two Tata Motors-owned British brands are expecting to clock wholesales of 145,000 to 150,000 units.

JLR on July 6 warned of a 50 percent reduction in wholesale volumes during the July-September (Q2) quarter. The revised guidance for Q2 is wholesales of 60,000-65,000 units, down from 120,000 units predicted in May.

In a conference call held on July 7, Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Supply of chips will come onboard in Japan and North America over the course of second half. Production of vehicles will be higher in the second half than the first half for the reason. This (the chip shortage) is a temporary supply phenomenon and in the meantime customer demand is growing. Our obligation is to service those orders as soon as we can.”

Mardell added that the shortages will neither have any impact on the product launch schedule of JLR nor on the capital expenditure plan for the year. “There will be no delay in the new Range Rover although the initial production will depend on the chip supply at that time. Capex for the first half will be consistent with the full year guidance. There will be no delay in capex on new product,” Mardell added.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company:

Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 435

The company’s recent talks with suppliers revealed much tighter chip supply for Q2. JLR is sanguine on demand & ability to deliver margin once shortages ease.

H1 FCF guidance has working capital drag, while this should ease in H2 & limit full year impact. The JLR's launch pipeline also remains intact. Despite some near-term pressures, believe in a strong turnaround.

Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 353

The H2 production will improve sequentially, while it expects some impact of the chip shortage to continue in H2.

The full production recovery could take up to 12 months, as per management. The company expects H2 margin & cash flow performance to be significantly better than H1.

Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 430

Tata Motors is witnessing improvement in all its business verticals - JLR, CV, and PV businesses. We expect company to benefit from improving macro-environment in India and globally.

The company is generating strong FCF, which will help it pursue its business plans and reduce high debts. We expect company’s earnings to become positive in FY2022E and 69.1% in FY2023E, driven by a 16.7% revenue CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E and a 130 bps improvement in EBITDA margin.

At 09:17 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 311.90, down Rs 5.15, or 1.62 percent on the BSE

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 360.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 100.65 on 15 June, 2021 and 16 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.52 percent below its 52-week high and 209.89 percent above its 52-week low.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.