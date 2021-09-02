Tata Motors share price dips as semiconductor shortage impacts production

live bse live

Tata Motors share price slipped in early trade on September 2 after the company was forced to cut down its production due to a shortage of semiconductors.

"Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months," the company said in its release.

"The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix," the company added.

In August 2021, Tata Motors sold 57,995 vehicles in the domestic & international market, compared to 36,505 units in August 2020.

Its total commercial vehicle sales were up 66 percent to 29,781 units versus 17,889 units and passenger vehicle sales were up 51 percent at 28,018 units against 18,583 units, YoY.

At 09:52 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 294.55, down Rs 0.65, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 360.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 122.15 on 15 June, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.33 percent below its 52-week high and 141.14 percent above its 52-week low.