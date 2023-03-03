Tata Motors rises nearly 2%, MD shares ambitious EV plans

Tata Motors gained around 2 percent on March 3, as a senior official shared the company's electric mobility ambitions, including a tie-up with ride-hailing firm Uber.

The auto major’s stock hit a high of Rs 430.55 during the day and ended at Rs 428 on the BSE, up 1.8 percent from the previous close.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Tata Motors passenger vehicles managing director Shailesh Chandra spoke about a tie-up with Uber, plans to expand in the fleet segment, generation-2 electric vehicle (EV) models and production capacities for EV. He was speaking on the occasion of the auto major crossing 5-million production milestone.

The auto maker’s partnership with Uber would help the ride-hailing firm add 25,000 electric cars to its fleet. “They don't buy as you know, they mostly attach the cars. So they will be working with various fleet operators who we also have a very deep relationship with... about 40-50 of such big fleet operators. And over a period of I would say 24 months to 30 months, they would be targeting to deploy these 25,000 vehicles,” Chandra said.

Moneycontrol News