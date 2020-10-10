Tata Motors Q3 PAT may dip 29% YoY to Rs. 855 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its Third quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Motors to report net profit at Rs. 855 crore down 29% year-on-year (up 664% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3 percent Y-o-Y (up 105 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,458 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9 percent Y-o-Y (up 176 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,517 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.