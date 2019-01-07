Tata Motors gains 4% on strong UK sales numbers

Share price of Tata Motors gained 4.4 percent intraday Monday on the back of robust JLR UK sales for the month December 2018.

JLR UK December auto sales were up 6.9 percent at 6,625 units against 6,195 units in December 2017.

Also, Jaguar UK sales rose 14.7 percent at 2,304 units versus 2,099 units and Land Rover UK sales were up 3.2 percent at 4,321 units versus 4,186 units, YoY

At 15:05 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 175.20, up Rs 4.45, or 2.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 443.55 and 52-week low Rs 154.70 on 09 January, 2018 and 11 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.46 percent below its 52-week high and 13.38 percent above its 52-week low.