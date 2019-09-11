App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors gains 4% as China retail sales recovers in August

Demand for the all-new Range Rover Evoque continued to strengthen (up 50.9 percent y-o-y) with sales just beginning in China, and sales of the Range Rover Sport increased by 6.4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Motors rose 4.5 percent in the early trade on September 11 after company's retail sales in China recovered in the month of August.

Retail sales in China continued to recover (up 17.4% year-on-year) as the company's local turnaround plan gathered momentum, company said in press release.

Demand for the all-new Range Rover Evoque continued to strengthen (up 50.9 percent y-o-y) with sales just beginning in China, and sales of the Range Rover Sport increased by 6.4 percent.

Close

The Jaguar XJ saw an increase of 31.1 percent and sales of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE also increased, it added.

related news

However, the Jaguar Land Rover (UK) retail sales in August 2019 were 34,176 vehicles, down 6.7 percent compared to August 2018.

Also, UK sales were solid but down 21.6 percent compared to August 2018, which was boosted by WLTP certification timing factors. Other markets were also down including Europe (1.4 percent) and North America (9 percent, impacted by new engine introduction timing issues this month), and overseas (24.7 percent, primarily softer sales in Korea and MENA).

At 0924 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 125.80, up Rs 3.90, or 3.20 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 10:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.