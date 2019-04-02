Tata Motors gains 2% despite dip in March sales

Tata Motors gained more than 2 percent intraday on April 2 despite the automotive company reporting a 1 percent dip in total sales at 68,709 units in March as compared to 69,409 units in the same month last year.

The company in its BSE release revealed that passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market declined 12 percent to 17,810 units last month, compared to 20,266 units in March 2018.

Meanwhile, its commercial vehicle segment rallied 4 percent in the domestic market with 50,917 units sold in March compared to 49,174 units in the same month last year.

On April 1, Tata Motors was amongst the top Nifty gainers with the shares of the company rallying 7 percent intraday after the company said it expects improved financial results in March quarter.

At 0954, Tata Motors was quoting Rs 191.45, up 2.3 perent on the BSE.