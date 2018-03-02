App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors gains 1% on strong February sales numbers

The passenger vehicles sales were at 17,771 units as against 12,272 units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Motors added 1.6 percent intraday Thursday as the company has registered strong growth in the sales numbers for the month of February 2018.

In February 2018, the company registered a growth of 38 percent at 58,993 units as against 42,679 units due to the continued strong sales performance of its commercial and passenger vehicles business in the domestic market, company said in release.

The commercial vehicles domestic sales in February 2018 were at 41,222 units, a growth of 36 percent compared to 30,407 units in February 2017.

The M&HCV truck segment sales were at 15,241 units, higher by 25 percent, over last year. The commercial passenger carrier segment witnessed a growth of 16 percent, at 5,157 units.

The passenger vehicles sales were at 17,771 units as against 12,272 units.

The company’s sales from exports in February 2018 stood at 4768 units, a decline of 3 percent compared to last year.

At 13:23 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 374.50, up Rs 4.30, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC