Tata Motors gains 1% on strong February sales numbers

Shares of Tata Motors added 1.6 percent intraday Thursday as the company has registered strong growth in the sales numbers for the month of February 2018.

In February 2018, the company registered a growth of 38 percent at 58,993 units as against 42,679 units due to the continued strong sales performance of its commercial and passenger vehicles business in the domestic market, company said in release.

The commercial vehicles domestic sales in February 2018 were at 41,222 units, a growth of 36 percent compared to 30,407 units in February 2017.

The M&HCV truck segment sales were at 15,241 units, higher by 25 percent, over last year. The commercial passenger carrier segment witnessed a growth of 16 percent, at 5,157 units.

The passenger vehicles sales were at 17,771 units as against 12,272 units.

The company’s sales from exports in February 2018 stood at 4768 units, a decline of 3 percent compared to last year.

At 13:23 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 374.50, up Rs 4.30, or 1.16 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil