Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 09:57 AM IST

Tata Motors falls 2% after total JLR sales sees a fall of 5%

Shares of Tata Motors fell 2 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to a fall in its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales for August.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 276.30 and an intraday low of Rs 272.00.

JLR reported a fall of 4.9 percent (year-on-year) in its August sales at 36,629 units. The company’s retail sales were up 7.7 percent at 11,802 units on a YoY basis.

Retail sales were up in the UK (64.9%), overseas markets (20.2%) and North America (2.5%), with Europe slightly below last year (3.1%), waiting for last WLTP certifications.

“The China market remains unsettled following tariff changes and trade tensions (down 38.1%), although the reduction in duty from 25% to 15% is expected to be beneficial over the full year,” the company wrote in an exchange filing.

Retail sales of JLR were reported at 24,827 vehicles, down 9.9% compared to August 2017 as increased sales of the Velar and the refreshed Range Rover were offset by the impact of the lower sales in China on Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport in particular.

“We are continuing to see challenges in our key markets. The China market is seeing uncertainty following tariff changes and trade tensions although lower tariffs on UK imports should be beneficial over the full year. Concerns over diesel and Brexit continue to weigh on the industry in the UK and Europe although August UK sales were encouraging,” Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Commercial Officer said in the statement.

The stock has gained over 9 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it is up 3 percent.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 09:55 am

