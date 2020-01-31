App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors down 2% post Q3 show; Morgan Stanley remains equal-weight

Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 155 per share.

Tata Motors share price declined 2 percent in early trade on January 31 as the company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 1,738.30 crore against a loss of Rs 26,992.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The number beat the Street estimates strongly as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 760.8 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 71,676.1 crore in Q3FY20, falling almost 7 percent YoY against Rs 76,915.94 crore in Q3FY19. Revenue came in lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 73,008 crore also.

Also Read - Tata Motors Q3: Consolidated net profit beats Street, JLR continues to improve

Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 155 per share.

According to research house the results below estimates, while the cost cutting is on track.

JLR EBITDA 20 percent below our estimate & EBIT 34 percent below our estimate and awaiting concrete signs of a pick-up in demand in key end markets, said Morgan Stanley.

India business performance was weak as well, with EBITDA down 90 percent YoY, driven by PV segment, it said.

At 09:20 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 183.45, down Rs 2.75, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors

