App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors down 12%; marketcap falls below Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors

In the last week, Tata Motors' marketcap fell by Rs 11,217.35 crore, while Eicher Motors' marketcap was down by Rs 1,618.57 crore and Bajaj Auto's marketcap down by Rs 567.16 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors' market capitalisation (marketcap) fell below that of Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors on the back of more than 12 percent fall in the share price during the week ended June 29 amid concerns over auto tariff threat by the United States.

As on June 29, the marketcap of Tata Motors stood at Rs 77,756.30 crore, which is lower than Eicher Motors (marketcap Rs 77,844.03 crore) and Bajaj Auto (marketcap Rs 81,345.41 crore).

In the last week, Tata Motors' marketcap fell by Rs 11,217.35 crore, while Eicher Motors' marketcap was down by Rs 1,618.57 crore and Bajaj Auto's marketcap down by Rs 567.16 crore.

On the other hand, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has guided to £4.5 billion capex between FY19-21 and 12-13 percent of sales post FY21. In the long term, the company plans to use a large part of the capex on products (51 percent) followed by technology (22 percent) and remaining on capacity expansion and others.

related news

JLR has laid down its strategy that focuses on new models launch, cost efficiencies and improving financial performance.

Meanwhile, on June 22, US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate a trade war with Europe by imposing a 20 percent tariff on all US imports of

European Union-assembled cars.

ICICIdirect has maintained buy rating on the stock with a 12-month target of Rs 355.

The company is implementing a turnaround strategy in its standalone business. JLR’s huge investment in FY19-21 will result in negative cash flow remaining a near-term concern.

We believe JLR is making right moves in terms of future strategies. We value the stock on an SOTP basis, with JLR (ex-China JV) at 2.5x EV/EBITDA basis contributing Rs 202 per share while the domestic business contributes Rs 86 per share, it added.

On Friday, Tata Motors ended at Rs 269.30, up Rs 5.40, or 2.05 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.