Tata Motors dips 5% on weak JLR sales, concerns about rise in US import duty on European cars

Tata Motors fell sharply by 5 percent to close at Rs 352.05 on Monday on weak JLR sales and concerns about increase in US import duty on European cars.

The stock hit a fresh intraday 52-week low of Rs 351 on the BSE.

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover disappointed Street by reporting lower sales growth in its US auto sales.

JLR sold 9,013 units in the US in February 2018, which was lower by 2.4 percent compared to 9,231 units sold in year-ago, impacted by Jaguar segment.

Jaguar sales declined 37.3 percent year-on-year to 2,185 units but Land Rover sales increased 18.8 percent to 6,828 units in month gone by.

Another concern that hit sentiment was the tweet from the US President Donald Trump who threatened to a slap retaliatory tariff on European cars.

"If the European Union wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on US companies doing business there, we will simply apply a tax on their cars which freely pour into the US. They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!," Trump said in its tweet.

The US is second biggest market for JLR vehicles which are manufactured in the Europe.