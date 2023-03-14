 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Tata Motors debt to reduce by 60% in FY25, driven by better JLR margins: Nomura

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

The brokerage forecasts that JLR’s margins will improve to 14.1 per cent in FY24 from 10.3 per cent in FY23

Production of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport continues to improve in Q4FY23, noted the brokerage's analysts.

Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR’s) margins is expected to improve by FY24 and drive a significant reduction in Tata Motors’ debt levels, according to Nomura.

Following an interaction with the company management, at the Nomura’s Virtual India Corporate Day, the analysts wrote that the company is focusing on improving cash-flow generation to reduce its net debt.

Also read: Analyst Call Tracker: Why three auto stocks are winning over analysts amid price volatility

The brokerage forecasts that JLR’s margins will improve to 14.1 per cent in FY24 from 10.3 per cent in FY23 and will be the key driver for the auto major’s debt to fall by 60 per cent by FY25. The analysts expect Tata Motors’ debt to fall to Rs 230 billion (Rs 60 per share) in FY25 from Rs 575 billion (Rs 150 per share) currently.