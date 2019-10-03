Tata Motors brushes aside poor September sales, rises 5%

Shares of Tata Motors rose more than 5 percent intraday on October 3 despite the vehicle manufacturer reporting weak September sales.

The company reported a 50 percent fall in its domestic sales numbers at 32,376 units against 64,598 vehicles sold during the same period in 2018.

Total commercial vehicle sales were down 45.4 percent at 28,079 units against 51,419 units, YoY.

Its total MHCVs sales, including those of MHCV truck, buses and international business stood at 7,055 units compared to 19,441 units last year.

The customers had responded well to festive offers as reflected in 11% more retail in September 2019 compared with August, said Mayank Pareek, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

"In September 2019, our retail was 31 percent more than offtake, as a result dealer stock came down by around 10 percent. During H1 of FY19, network stock has been reduced by 21 percent, lowest in last 10 quarters.”