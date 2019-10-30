Tata Metaliks slips 3% on weak Q2 results

Shares of Tata Metaliks declined over 3 percent in the early trade on October 30 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

The company's Q1 net profit was down 51 percent at Rs 23.4 crore versus Rs 47.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 6.6 percent at Rs 511.3 crore versus Rs 547.4 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 52.2 percent at Rs 41 crore, while EBITDA margin shrank by 770 bps at 8 percent YoY.

At 0930 hrs, Tata Metaliks was quoting at Rs 561.80, down Rs 13.65, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 715 and its 52-week low of Rs 480.85 on 14 November 2018 and 5 August 2019, respectively.