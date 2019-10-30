App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Metaliks slips 3% on weak Q2 results

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 715.00 and 52-week low Rs 480.85 on 14 November, 2018 and 05 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Metaliks declined over 3 percent in the early trade on October 30 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

The company's Q1 net profit was down 51 percent at Rs 23.4 crore versus Rs 47.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 6.6 percent at Rs 511.3 crore versus Rs 547.4 crore.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 52.2 percent at Rs 41 crore, while EBITDA margin shrank by 770 bps at 8 percent YoY.

At 0930 hrs, Tata Metaliks was quoting at Rs 561.80, down Rs 13.65, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 715 and its 52-week low of Rs 480.85 on 14 November 2018 and 5 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.8 percent below its 52-week high and 17.77 percent above its 52-week low.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.