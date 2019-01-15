Tata Metaliks slips 2% on weak Q3 numbers

Shares of Tata Metaliks slipped 2.3 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported weak numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3 net profit fell to Rs 39.63 crore versus Rs 40.35 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up to Rs 546.4 crore versus Rs 489.9 crore.

On account of robust order pipeline and good pull from projects, the company recorded highest quarterly sale of DI pipe in Q3 FY19, which was 31% higher than Q2 FY19 and 27% higher compared to Q3 FY18.

At 10:22 hrs Tata Metaliks was quoting at Rs 628.20, down Rs 8.75, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 954.05 and 52-week low Rs 545 on 15 January, 2018 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.15 percent below its 52-week high and 15.27 percent above its 52-week low.