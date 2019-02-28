App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Metaliks rises 3% on capacity expansion plan

Board approved the issuance of equity shares and convertible warrants to promoter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Metaliks rose 3.5 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to spend Rs 555 crore for the expansion plan.

The company in its board meeting held on February 27, approved capacity expansion of DI Pipe unit from 2.0 LTPA to 4.0 LTPA along with augmentation of the Mini Blast Furnace capacity and installation of a new 15 MW Power Plant.

With this expansion, the product mix of DI Pipes would be enhanced up to 1200 mm diameter pipe.

The board also reviewed the financial strategy of the company and approved the issuance of equity shares and convertible warrants to promoter, i.e. Tata Steel Limited on a preferential basis, in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, consents and approvals (as required).

related news

The board in its meeting reviewed and discussed the opportunities for growth through capacity expansion at its existing plant in Kharagpur and consequent funding options, company said in BSE filing.

At 11:04 hrs Tata Metaliks was quoting at Rs 603.35, up Rs 14.40, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 884.00 and 52-week low Rs 545.00 on 12 April, 2018 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.56 percent below its 52-week high and 11.01 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.