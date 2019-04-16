Tata Metaliks gains 2% on better Q4 numbers

Shares of Tata Metaliks 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company's Q4 net profit jumped 17.3 percent at Rs 64 crore against Rs 54.9 crore in the same quarter last year, as per BSE filing.

Revenue of the company was up 8.7 percent at Rs 593 crore against Rs 546 crore.

The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for financial year 2018-19 to the shareholders of the company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 878 and 52-week low Rs 545 on 27 April, 2018 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.71 percent below its 52-week high and 24.52 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:58 hrs Tata Metaliks was quoting at Rs 678.65, up Rs 10.85, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.