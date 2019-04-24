Tata Global slips 3% on weak Q4 nos; to acquire branded tea biz of Dhunseri Tea

Share price of Tata Global Beverage fell more than 3 percent intraday Wednesday as company reported weak set of numbers.

The company's Q4 net profit shed 61.5 percent to Rs 22.9 crore while revenue rose 5.2 percent to Rs 1,775.5 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19

The company has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire the branded tea business of Dhunseri Tea & Industries, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 101 crore, company said in BSE filing.

The proposed acquisition shall be subject to due-diligence, signing of definitive binding agreements and applicable shareholder, statutory/ regulatory and other third-party approvals, as may be applicable, it added.

At 10:21 hrs Tata Global Beverage was quoting at Rs 204.65, down Rs 4.90, or 2.34 percent on the BSE.

