Tata Elxsi slumps by 2% on contraction in margin for Q1FY24

Tata Elxsi Limited shares were down by 2 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company’s OPM (operating-profit-margins) for the recently ended April to June quarter came down by 340 basis points at 27.1 percent.

At 10:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 7,568 apiece, down by Rs 151.50, or 1.96 percent on the NSE.

The stock has the second highest P/E among its peers at 61.91x and has been witnessing consolidation in price movements since May 26th.

The Financials

Tata Elxsi on Friday reported a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit or PAT (profit-after-taxes) at Rs 188.9 crore for Q1FY24, against Rs 185 crore reported in Q1FY23. Sequentially, however, the net profit was down by 7 percent from Rs 202 crore reported in Q4FY23.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 17.1 percent YoY at Rs 850.3 crore as compared to Rs 725.9 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the revenue grew by 1.41 percent against Rs 838 crore reported in the January to March quarter.

The net profit reported for Q1FY24 were up 2.3 percent YoY at Rs 188.9 crore against Rs 185 crore reported in Q1FY23. Sequentially, however, profits were down 6.43 percent from Rs 202 crore reported in Q4FY23.

While the PAT and revenue showed improvement, the OPM (operating-profit-margins) for the company for Q1FY24 came down by 340 basis points to 27.1 percent, against 30.5 percent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Brokerage Ratings

Foreign brokerage firms are bearish on the stock with both leading brokerages- Morgan Stanley as well as JP Morgan rating the stock underweight.

Morgan Stanley by factoring in a downside potential has set a target price of Rs 5700. The brokerage believes that the stock’s YTD (year-to-date) rally makes ‘risk-reward unfavorable.’

JP Morgan too sees a downside potential and has set a target price of Rs 4500. The brokerage believes that the stock valuation is high compared to the company’s slowing growth. The brokerage continues to see challenges ahead for the company and doesn’t expect it to clock double-digit revenue growth in the ongoing fiscal.

Tata Elxsi is a design and technology services provider with a wide scope of business with a diverse set of clientele ranging from automotives to media, communications and healthcare. The company specialises in mechanical and electronic designing along with software development and providing research and strategy inputs to its clients, supported by a global network of offices and design studios.

