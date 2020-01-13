Tata Elxsi share price rises 6% after a robust December quarter

Tata Elxsi share price rose 6 percent intraday on January 13 after the company posted improved numbers for the December quarter.

The company's Q3FY20 net profit was up 51.4 percent at Rs 75.4 crore versus Rs 49.8 crore in Q2FY20.

Revenue rose 9.7 percent at Rs 423.4 crore versus Rs 386 crore, QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 33.9 percent to Rs 94.2 crore, while margin was up 400 bps at 22.2 percent, QoQ.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,041.95 on January 2, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 593 August 14, 2019.

It is trading 13.97 percent below its 52-week high and 51.16 percent above its 52-week low.