172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tata-elxsi-share-price-gains-as-q2-profit-jumps-58-to-rs-78-crore-5965641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Elxsi share price gains as Q2 profit jumps 58% to Rs 78 crore

The company reported a 58.3 percent increase in net profit to Rs 78.8 crore for the September 2020 quarter. It had registered a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Elxsi share price was up 2 percent in the morning trade on October 15 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company reported a 58.3 percent increase in net profit to Rs 78.8 crore for the September 2020 quarter. It had registered a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations rose 11.5 percent to Rs 430.2 crore for the said quarter from Rs 385.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The company's growth was driven by both its key businesses — Embedded Product Design (EPD), and Industrial Design and Visualisation (IDV), it said in a statement. EPD — the company's largest division — grew by 7.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 15.1 percent year-on-year, it added.

Close

IDV also posted growth of 15.1 percent QoQ with some key international design project wins, the statement said. It was a pretty satisfying quarter with all-round growth across key verticals and geographies, Tata Elxsi CEO and managing director Manoj Raghavan said.

related news

"We are seeing some recovery in the automotive market. We have closed some large deals including a multi-year deal with a European Tier 1 supplier for vehicle electronics and software. We have also added new automotive customers including a new OEM," he added.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,486.60, up Rs 29.65, or 2.04 percent at 09:28 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,512.85.

Raghavan said the company is going into the second half of FY21 with a strong deal pipeline across geographies and verticals, and a significant number of large deals that it is pursuing.

"We are back to our pre-COVID momentum and expect this momentum to continue into H2 FY21," he added.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Elxsi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.