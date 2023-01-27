Tata Elxsi rises after Q3 profit grows 29%; Morgan Stanley still sees 14% downside

Morgan Stanley has an underweight rating on the stock with target at Rs 5,800 per share

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Elxsi share price edged higher during early trade on January 27 despite weak market conditions. At 09:53 am, the stock quoted Rs 6,657.50, up Rs 60.70, or 0.92 percent.

The company reported its earnings for Oct-Dec wherein net profit came in at Rs 194.68 crore, up 28.97 percent from Rs. 150.95 crore in December 2021. EBITDA came in at Rs. 265.99 crore in the given quarter, up 22.38 percent from Rs 217.35 crore in a year ago.

The company has reported EPS of Rs. 31.26 for the period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs. 27.98 for the period ended September 30, 2022.

It also reported total income of Rs 836.87 crore during the period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 641.9244 crore during the period ended December 31, 2021.

Read More

However, global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley has an underweight rating on the stock with target at Rs 5,800 per share, a down side of 14 percent from current market price.

"Embedded Product Design (EPD) business slowed for fifth straight quarter affected by furloughs and project deferments while commentary on outlook is balanced. Cost normalisation and ESOP costs should keep margin expectations in check," it said.