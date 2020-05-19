Tata Consumer share price up 3% as company set to acquire PepsiCo's stake in NourishCo

Tata Consumer Products share price jumped over 3 percent intraday on May 19 after the company had said it would acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages Limited.

The stock price has gained over 52 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 358.50, up Rs 11.60, or 3.34 percent, on the BSE at 11:02 hours.

Tata Consumer Products Limited announced that it will acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages Limited (NourishCo/Company), a 50:50 JV between the two Companies. This move is consistent with Tata Consumer’s focus on widening its portfolio in the Food and Beverages space, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"This decision has been made after extensive deliberation between the JV partners and we feel this will bring in greater focus to the NourishCo Business. The liquid beverages category has exciting growth potential and this move will help us strengthen and widen our presence in it. Over the years, NourishCo has built a capable team and a network of distributors, co packers and vendors. We will look to scale up these capabilities further and build a differentiated position in this segment," said Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products.

"We would like to thank PepsiCo for their partnership and support to the JV so far. This has been instrumental in helping build a strong foundation for the NourishCo business," he added.

The deal witll help Tata Consumer to use its resources and capabilities to grow its value added liquid refreshment portfolio. The turnover of NourishCo was Rs 181 crore in FY 2019-20.

Tata Consumer Products on May 14 reported a net loss of Rs 122.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. Total expenses stood at Rs 2,179.41 crore, compared to Rs 1,649.65 crore earlier, up 32.11 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Tata Consumer has low debt with decreasing promoter pledge. The stock price is showing strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

The technical rating as per moneycontrol technical analysis is very bullish with moving averages, technical indicators and moving average crossovers in bullish zone.

