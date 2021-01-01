Tata Consumer share price rises 2% after ICRA upgrades long-term debt rating

live bse live

Tata Consumer Products share price was up over 2 percent intraday on January 1, after rating agency ICRA upgraded the company's long term debt rating.

ICRA Limited upgraded the rating for the long term instruments of Tata Consumer Products to 'ICRA AAA' with a stable outlook. The rating was previously 'ICRA AA+' with a stable outlook. The size of the instruments is about Rs 350 crore. It has however reaffirmed the short term debt rating at 'ICRA A1+'.

The stock was trading at Rs 603.40, up Rs 13.75, or 2.33 percent at 11:07 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 606.80 and an intraday low of Rs 591.70.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has low debt with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

