Tata Consumer Products slips after earnings as Morgan Stanley maintains overweight rating

Tata Consumer Products share price fell more than two percent in early trade on May 5 a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

Tata Consumer Products on May 4 declared a 222 percent year on year jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 239 crore. On a sequential basis, profit declined 17.6 percent.

Growth is mainly aided by underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs.

Consolidated revenues for the FMCG arm of Tata group rose 4.5 percent year on year to Rs 3,175 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenues showed a marginal decline of one percent.

Morgan Stanley has kept an overweight rating with a target of Rs 886 per share.

The earnings were largely in line with estimates with market share gains in tea and salt.

The premiumisation and innovations of India food and beverage portfolio are encouraging, CNBC-TV18 reported.

At 09:21 hrs Tata Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 787.55, down Rs 16.35 or 2.03 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 889 and a 52-week low of Rs 614.25 on 7 September 2021 and 7 May 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.41 percent below its 52-week high and 28.21 percent above its 52-week low.

