Tata Consumer Products share price hits 52-week high on inclusion in Nifty index

Share price of consumer goods company Tata Consumer Products has touched a 52-week high of Rs 654, gaining 4 percent in early trade on February 24 on inclusion in the Nifty50 index.

Tata Consumer Products is going to be a part of the benchmark index Nifty50 soon as the company fulfils the criteria required for inclusion in the index.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices has decided to exclude GAIL India, the state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company from the Nifty50 and include Tata Consumer Products in the benchmark index.

The changes will become effective from March 31, 2021, said the exchange in its circular dated February 23.

At 09:17 hrs, Tata Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 645.40, up Rs 17.90, or 2.85 percent and GAIL India was quoting at Rs 144.65, down Rs 2.70, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.