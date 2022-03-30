English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Tata Consumer Products share price gains on merger plan, stake acquisition

    The share had touched a 52-week high of Rs 889 on September 7, 2021 and dropped to a 52-week low of Rs 614.25 May 7, 2021

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
    Tata Consumer Products' share price added 5 percent in the morning trade on March 30 after the company announced a merger plan and acquisition of stake in a UK subsidiary.

    Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the company, Tata Coffee and TCPL Beverages & Foods and their respective shareholders and creditors.

    The plantation business of Tata Coffee Ltd (TCL) will be demerged into TCPL's wholly-owned arm TCPL Beverages & Foods Ltd (TBFL), the remaining business of TCL, consisting of its extraction and branded coffee business, will be merged with TCPL, the company said in a statement.

    The demerger to happen as the first step and the merger to happen as the immediate second step, both being proposed through a composite scheme of arrangement.

    Tata Consumer Products board also approved the acquisition of 2,38,71,793 ordinary shares of £ 1 each representing 10.15 percent paid-up share capital of Tata Consumer Products UK Group Limited, United Kingdom, an overseas subsidiary of the company from Tata Enterprises (Overseas) AG, Zug, Switzerland, a minority shareholder of TCP UK, for a total purchase consideration of Rs 570.80 crore.

    At 9.52 am, Tata Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 777.15, up Rs 33.90, or 4.56 percent, on the BSE.

    The share had touched a 52-week high of Rs 889 on September 7, 2021 and dropped to a 52-week low of Rs 614.25  May 7, 2021.

    It is trading 12.58 percent below its 52-week high and 26.52 percent above its 52-week low.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 10:07 am
