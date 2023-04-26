 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Consumer Products Q4 net profit up 23.4%. Should you buy?

Apr 26, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Tata Consumer Products Q4: Revenue from operation came in at Rs 3,618.73 crore, registering a growth of 13.96 percent

Nomura assigned a buy rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 880 per share.

Tata Consumer Products share price will react to its robust Q4FY23 numbers in the early trade on April 26. The Tata group company a day earlier reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 268.59 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 23.46 percent from Rs 217.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operation came in at Rs 3,618.73 crore, up 13.96 percent from Rs 3,175.41 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 25.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and Tata Consumer Products after the March quarter earnings: