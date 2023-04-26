Tata Consumer Products Q4 net profit up 23.4%. Should you buy?

Nomura assigned a buy rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 880 per share.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Consumer Products share price will react to its robust Q4FY23 numbers in the early trade on April 26. The Tata group company a day earlier reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 268.59 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 23.46 percent from Rs 217.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operation came in at Rs 3,618.73 crore, up 13.96 percent from Rs 3,175.41 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 25.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and Tata Consumer Products after the March quarter earnings:

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage firm has an "overweight" rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 904 per share. The Q4 earnings were ahead of estimates and strong growth trends in salt and Sampann businesses are a positive factor.

However, the market share loss in the tea business is a negative, while foods business is showing steady growth.

There was a good performance in growth businesses, with Starbucks revenue up 48 percent in Q4 and 71 percent in FY23.

Nomura

The research house assigned a "buy" rating to the stock, with the target price at Rs 880.

The core business saw an improvement as with growth businesses' strong performance continues and international business sees quarter-over-quarter margin improvement.

Over the medium term, the company is expected to expand its distribution reach by 50 percent and invest in growth businesses with new sub-category entries.

The broking houses sees the company raising its margin profile by premiumising its core categories and ramping up new categories that have healthy margins over the medium term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.