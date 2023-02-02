 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Consumer Products Q3 preview: Revenue likely to grow 7.7%, profit may decline as tea business lags

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Margins as expected to contract on account of inflationary pressure in UK Tea and US Coffee businesses

Tata Consumer Products is expected to report 4.7 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. Revenue is set to rise a modest 7 percent YoY on the back of weakness in tea business. The company will report its Q3 numbers on February 2.

As per a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the company is set to report post-tax profit of Rs 265 crore on a revenue of Rs 3454 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins might contract over 150 basis points from the year-ago period.

One basis is one-hundredth of a percentage point.