Tata Consumer in focus after denying reports of buying Haldiram stake. Will it hold the gains?

The Reuters report, meanwhile, had said that Tata Consumer is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought.

Tata Consumer Products will be in focus when trading resumes on September 7 after the company denied news reports that it was in talks to buy a stake in Indian food snack chain Haldiram's. The stock surged over 4 percent in the previous session following the report about interest in Halidram's.

On September 6, news agency Reuters said Tata Consumer Products was in talks to buy at least 51 percent in Haldiram's but added was not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought.

In an exchange filing, the Tata group company denied the report. "The company is not in negotiations as reported in the above-referred news article,” said Tata Consumer Products in the filing, referring to the report.

Haldiram's, too, denied the same on CNBC-TV18.

In the April-to-June quarter, Tata Consumer revenue increased 12.44 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,741 crore. Net profit for the quarter was up 22.02 percent YoY at Rs 338 crore. The operating profit margins expanded by 100 basis points on-year to 15 percent.

