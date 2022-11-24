 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Consumer gains as FMCG firm craves a sip of Bisleri

Shailaja Mohapatra
Nov 24, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

At 9:45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 791 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.82 percent. Trading volumes were twice the 20-day average volume at 2,505,900.

Share price of Tata Consumer Products jumped over two percent at market open after Bisleri International chairman said the bottled water brand is in talks with the Tata group FMCG firm and others for selling some of his stake.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Chauhan said that the management is in discussions with Tatas. “Other players are also in the fray, but we cannot share more details,” he said.

However, Chauhan clarified that they are looking to sell part stake, not whole. “We would like to hold on to some stake,” he said.

If the negotiations fructify, Tata Consumer Products’ water portfolio will scale up with addition of strong name in the branded water segment, believe analysts. “The company already has Himalayan and Tata Copper Plus Water, which cater to the premium segment. Bisleri is strong name amongst the masses. TCPL also has products such as Tata Gluco Plus and Fructis, which helps it to build strong liquid beverage portfolio to play in the domestic market," said Kaustubh Pawaskar of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.