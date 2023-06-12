TCS in a state to tackle weak macro-economic demand, Motilal Oswal maintains buy

TCS’s strong position in the market, orders, portfolio, and exposure to long term orders has put the company is prime position to withstand the weakening macro-economic environment.

TCS’s strong position in the market, orders, portfolio, and exposure to long term orders puts the the company in prime position to withstand the weakening macro-economic environment, said Motilal Oswal. The financial services company maintains a buy rating on TCS at a target price of Rs 3860.

Tata Consultancy Services’s (TCS) BFSI vertical secured double digit growth in FY23 despite fewer deals and weak banking demand. The Indian IT bellwether’s BFSI vertical grew 11.8 percent year-on-year in FY23. TCS’s BFSI segment made 32 percent of the company’s revenue, accounting for Rs 86,127 crore in FY23, according to the company's annual report.

Recessionary pressures in the US have led to reduced spending by companies, impacting the revenue of Indian IT companies, which heavily rely on exporting their services to the US. The situation worsened due to the banking crisis triggered by the liquidation plans of Silvergate Capital Corporation, a cryptocurrency bank, following losses from the collapse of FTX. Additionally, Silicon Valley Bank, a startup funding bank, was shut down. Furthermore, Credit Suisse, a systematically important Swiss bank, was taken over by its rival UBS.

Poor Margin Performance

Major margin dilution for TCS was from the manufacturing segment, which was down by 260 basis points, said Motilal Oswal. Retail and Life science segments were down by 200 basis points. Another lever to dilute the margins was attributed to retention and backfilling expenses, which slid by 140 basis points.

Retailing expense is the cost incurred to retain employees in a company, whereas backfilling expense is the cost for hiring a new employee.

TCS’s last twelve months attrition rate has increased further in FY23 by 270 basis points. It currently stands at 20.1 percent. The IT major saw a net addition of over 22,000 employees in FY23. TCS’s CC revenue growth was led by the Retail and Consumer Segment, which was up 19.7 percent year-on-year, and the communications segment, which increased 14 percent year-on-year.

