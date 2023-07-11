Tata Communications shares rise 3% on buying remaining stake in Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS

It is expected that the acquisition will be completed within the next one month

Tata Communications share price rose nearly 3 percent in early trade on July 11 as company is going to acquire remaining stake in Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS.

At 9.22 am Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 1,551.25, up Rs 18.95, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,673.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 960.35 on June 14, 2023 and July 11, 2022, respectively. Currently, the stock is trading 7.33 percent below its 52-week high and 61.53 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 60 percent in last one-year.

The Deal

Tata Communications International (TCIPL), a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Tata Communications, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire remaining equity ownership of Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS (OSSE France).

TCIPL will increase its equity shareholding in OSSE France from its current stake of 58.1 percent to 100 percent for Rs 99.3 crore. Tata Communications has acquired majority equity stake of 58.1 percent in Oasis in 2020.

Accordingly, OSSE France and its subsidiary Oasis Smart E-Sim (OSEPL) shall become wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Tata Communications. The acquisition is subject to satisfactory completion of the conditions precedent as stipulated in the agreement.

It is expected that the acquisition will be completed within the next one month or as soon as possible thereafter, subject to satisfaction of customary legal requirements, company said.

Oasis was founded in 2010 by SIM industry experts. It has delivered 350+ million operating systems worldwide and has worked with 100+ MNOs with Oasis Technology, as per the company. Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable the deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies, it added.

A meeting of the board of directors of Tata Communications is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with the limited review reports of statutory auditors thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.