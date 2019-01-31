App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 10:59 AM IST

Tata Communications rises 5% on robust Q3 numbers

Revenue rose to Rs 4,269.5 crore from Rs 4,068.22 crore QoQ.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Tata Communications rose 5 percent intraday Thursday after company announced robust numbers in the quarter ended December 2018.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 514.05 and an intraday low of Rs 492.25.

Company's Q3FY19 profit jumped to Rs 173.3 crore versus Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19).

Revenue rose to Rs 4,269.5 crore from Rs 4,068.22 crore QoQ.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 842.6 crore, increased by 33.7 percent QoQ and 31 percent YoY with a margin of 19.7 percent.

At 10:47 hrs Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 499.95, up Rs 10.40, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 670.90 and 52-week low Rs 435.95 on 09 April, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.7 percent below its 52-week high and 14.35 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 10:59 am

