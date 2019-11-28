Tata Comm share price surges 6% on deal with Singapore-based firm

Tata Communications share price surged more than 6 percent intraday on November 28 after the company signed an agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group.

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group has selected the company to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific1.

Tata Communications will provide global internet and state-of-the-art cybersecurity services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.

"We believe in Kacific’s vision to bridge the digital divide by providing high-quality broadband access to underserved areas of the Asia Pacific. We are pleased to work with Kacific to provide them with a unified service across security and network management," said Brian Morris, Vice President and General Manager of Global Media & Entertainment Services at Tata Communications.