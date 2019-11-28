App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Comm share price surges 6% on deal with Singapore-based firm

Tata Communications will provide global internet and state-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Communications share price surged more than 6 percent intraday on November 28 after the company signed an agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group.

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group has selected the company to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific1.

Tata Communications will provide global internet and state-of-the-art cybersecurity services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.

Close

"We believe in Kacific’s vision to bridge the digital divide by providing high-quality broadband access to underserved areas of the Asia Pacific. We are pleased to work with Kacific to provide them with a unified service across security and network management," said Brian Morris, Vice President and General Manager of Global Media & Entertainment Services at Tata Communications.

related news

At 0934 hrs, Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 441.05, up Rs 22.85, or 5.46 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 09:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.