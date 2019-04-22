Tata Coffee rises 3% on better Q4 numbers; recommends 150% dividend

Shares of Tata Coffee rose 3.5 percent intraday Monday after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company's Q4 net profit jumped 62 percent to Rs 10.49 crore against Rs 6.46 crore in the same quarter last year, as per BSE filing.

Revenue increased 4.5 percent to Rs 460.52 crore versus Rs 440.43 crore, YoY.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (face value of Re 1 each) for the year ended March 31, 2019.

This dividend upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Total income for the current quarter is Rs 464.46 crore compared to Rs 448.53 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

At 10:12 hrs Tata Coffee was quoting at Rs 94.55, up Rs 2.40, or 2.60 percent on the BSE.