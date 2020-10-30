172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tata-chemicals-shares-fall-3-after-q2-profit-drops-64-yoy-6038981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Chemicals shares fall 3% after Q2 profit drops 64% YoY

Total income decreased to Rs 2,677.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,861.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Chemicals share price was trading lower by 3 percent in the morning session on October 30 after the company declared its September quarter results.

Tata Chemicals on October 29 reported a 64 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 132.09 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 367.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Capture

Close

Total income decreased to Rs 2,677.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,861.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a regulatory filing.

related news

"With the country gradually reopening, we are witnessing the revival of the chemical sector and customer demand. Our plant operations and capacity utilisation have gained momentum and are getting back to the pre-COVID levels," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

The stock was trading at Rs 315.50, down Rs 10.10, or 3.10 percent at 09:23 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 318.00 and an intraday low of Rs 312.35. It was also one of the top BSE smallcap losers.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, MFs decreased their shareholding last quarter with the company reporting decline in quarterly net profit with falling profit margin (YoY).

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being neutral and moving averages crossovers being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Chemicals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.